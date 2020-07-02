We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Learn how to make these delicious satay pork steaks. Perk up some pork steaks with this delicious satay-style glaze. If you have time leave the steaks to marinate for 30 mins or a couple of hours is even better for extra flavour. If not just brush the glaze on the pork and cooking straight away will still make a difference. These satay pork steaks are good for the BBQ or grilling inside.

For a light meal serve with a crisp salad or for something more substantial add rice or noodles. Peanut butter forms the base of this spicy glaze, you can use crunchy or smooth, whatever takes your fancy, and is very quick to make. If you like a chilli kick add a dash of chilli sauce. It takes only 25 mins to rustle up these mouth-watering pork steaks.

What is a pork steak vs a pork chop?

A pork steak is a cut of meat from the pork butt. It is a 7 bone steak from the pig and is often a thinner cut of meat when compared to a pork chop. A pork chop is a meatier cut which comes from the pig loin.

How do you know when a pork steak is done?

A pork steak usually takes an average of 10 minutes to cook on each side (total 20 minutes) but this all depends on the thickness of your pork steaks and how you’re cooking them.

If the meat is pink, but the juices are clear and not red then this means your pork steak is cooked. For a more accurate test we’d recommend using a meat thermometer. A meat thermometer is a great tool to have in your kitchen, particularly if you cook pork, chicken and other meats often. If your pork steak is 62.7C/145F it means its done.

Learn how to make satay pork steaks in just a few simple steps…

Ingredients 3tbsp crunchy or smooth peanut butter

1 garlic clove, crushed

1tbsp dark soy sauce

1cm piece fresh ginger, grated

Juice of ½ lime

½tsp ground cumin

½tsp ground coriander

4 pork shoulder steaks, halved

Chopped fresh coriander, to garnish

Salad, to serve

Method In small bowl mix together the peanut butter, garlic, soy sauce, ginger, lime, cumin and coriander. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper. Place the pork steaks in a non-metallic dish, brush the peanut butter mixture over both sides of the pork, cover and leave to marinate for 30 mins or up to a few hours. If cooking straight away, place the pork on a foil-lined grill pan.

Grill or barbecue over a medium heat for 5-8 mins each side depending on thickness, brushing with any remaining peanut mixture, until completely cooked. Sprinkle with chopped fresh coriander and serve with salad.

Top tip for making Satay pork steaks Any cut of pork can be used. Shoulder steaks and spare rib chops have a marbling of fat keeping the meat moist, but loin steaks can be used for a leaner cut.

