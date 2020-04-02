We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Easy sausage and spinach frittata is the perfect brunch or lunch recipe to share with the whole family. Cooked in one pot, this recipe will save on the washing up. This recipe the oven do all the hard work for you. This tasty frittata can be made in under 40 mins and serves 4 people.

Ingredients 6 sausages, cut into chunks

1 red onion, cut into wedges

large handful cherry tomatoes

1tbsp olive oil

100g spinach

6 eggs, beaten

110g bag mixed salad leaves

Method Heat oven to 190C, gas 5. Put the sausage chunks, red onion and cherry tomatoes in the base of an ovenproof pan or small oven dish and drizzle with the oil. Cook for 10-15 mins, until almost cooked through and slightly crisp.

Turn the oven down to 180C, gas 4 and scatter over the spinach and pour in the beaten egg, return to the oven for 10-15 mins until golden and almost set.

Serve wedges of frittata with mixed salad.

Top tip for making Sausage and spinach frittata Serving for brunch? Add some strips of bacon to the mix to make it extra naughty and filling.

