Sausage casserole has never been simpler to make than with this easy recipe combining cannellini beans, plum tomatoes and potatoes into one delicious dish. Plus, it's ready in under an hour!

This sausage casserole recipe serves 4-6 people and is perfect if you’ve got a lot of people to feed. This recipe is a fuss-free, cheap family meal option that everyone will enjoy. This easy sausage casserole recipe is certainly a classic that you’ll want to make time and time again. Give sausages a smoky flavour by braising them in a tomato and paprika sauce – the whole family will love it! This hearty sausage casserole takes only 15 mins to prepare and then it cooks itself, which is ideal if you’re looking for something easy for dinner – you can leave it and get on with other things. Plus, it’s ready in just 4 easy steps, so you know this sausage casserole is an easy recipe that you can make for a no-fuss midweek meal.

Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days, but make sure you reheat thoroughly before serving. This casserole recipe is perfect served with crusty bread for dipping.

Ingredients 1tbsp olive oil

8 thick sausages

1 onion, peeled and cut into slices

2 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

1 leek, washed and cut into thick slices

2 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks (approx 450g)

2tsp smoked paprika

2 x 400g tins plum tomatoes

Splash of red wine

200ml beef stock

350g cannellini beans (drained weight)

Salt and pepper

Small handful of flat-leaf parsley or chives, chopped

Crusty bread, to serve

Method Heat the oil in a large sauté pan and fry the sausages for 8-10 mins, turning frequently until browned all over. Remove from the pan, cut in half and set aside.

Drain any excess oil from the pan then add the onion and garlic and sauté for a few minutes to soften. Add in the leeks, potato and smoked paprika and cook for 4-5 mins.

Pour in the tomatoes, red wine and stock and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and return the sausage pieces to the pan, along with the cannellini beans. Cover with a lid and cook for 20-25 mins over a low heat, stirring occasionally. Remove the lid and continue to cook for a further 5-10 mins.

Season to taste, and scatter with parsley or chives. Serve with crusty bread.

Top tip for making Sausage casserole Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. Reheat thoroughly before serving.

