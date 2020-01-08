Sausage fried rice is a savoury egg fried rice dish that’s quick and easy to make and can be on the table in less than half an hour. We’ve used pouches of express cooked rice which just need heating through for a few minutes. Although they are a little pricier than cooking rice from scratch, it’s worth keeping a few pouches in the store cupboard just for convenience. You can add some canned sweetcorn or frozen mixed vegetables to make the dish go further. Serve with extra soy sauce or a drizzle of sweet chilli sauce and some crispy prawn Chinese crackers, if liked.

Ingredients 1½ tbsp sunflower oil

1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed

1 bunch spring onions, trimmed and finely chopped

2 thin spicy cooked sausages such as Pepperami, sliced

150g cooked chicken, finely chopped

2 x 250g pouches express long grain rice

2 eggs, lightly beaten

2tbsp light soy sauce

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method Heat the oil in a large wok or frying pan until almost smoking. Add the garlic and spring onions and stir fry for 1-2mins. Add the sausage and chicken and stir-fry for a further 2-3mins.

Add the long grain rice and 3tbsp water and stir-fry over a medium-high heat for 4-5mins until piping hot.

Make a well in the centre of the rice mixture and add the beaten egg. Cook over a very high heat, stirring all the time until the egg has just set. Stir in the soy sauce and season lightly with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Serve immediately.

Top tip for making Sausage fried rice Replace the chicken with 150g peeled and cooked prawns or halved button mushrooms.

