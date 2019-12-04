Learn how to make classic scones with our easy scone recipe. Scones are a classic bake to try – and are much easier to make than you may think. This recipe includes added sultanas but you can leave them out if you’re not a fan. Or you could even replace them with your favourite fruit of choice. This classic scone recipe will make nine regular sized scones and the whole batch will take around 30 mins to mix up and bake. You can serve these soft scones warm or cold – whichever you prefer. And of course whether they are hot or cold, they have to be served with plenty of jam and clotted cream or butter. The basis for a good old fashioned cream tea, scones are a British favourite and couldn’t be easier to make with our cheap, quick and easy scone recipe. Perfect with a cuppa or two! You can store leftover scones in an airtight container for up to three days – ideal for a whole weekend of indulgent afternoon teas. To reheat, warm gently in the oven on a low heat before serving again. And of course most importantly of all – don’t forget the fresh or clotted cream for serving!

Ingredients 225g self-raising flour

2tsp baking powder

50g butter, chilled and diced

2tbsp caster sugar

50g sultanas

1 large egg

100ml milk

Jam and clotted cream (to serve)

Method Preheat the oven to 220°C/425°F/Gas Mark7. Sift the flour into a large bowl with the baking powder.

Add the chilled and diced butter and rub in with your fingertips to make fine breadcrumbs. Stir in the caster sugar and sultanas.

Beat 1 large egg with the milk. Pour nearly all the egg mixture into the bowl of flour and butter and mix with a knife to form soft, but not sticky, dough. Add a little more of the egg mixture if needed.

Turn the dough on to a floured surface and knead lightly then roll out to a 2cm (3/4in) thickness. Use a 5cm (2in) round cutter to stamp out approx 9 scones, gently re-rolling the dough as necessary.

Place the scones on a lightly greased baking sheet. Arrange them so the sides are just touching, as this helps them to rise evenly. Brush the tops with any remaining egg mixture or a little milk and bake for 10-12 mins until golden brown. Cool on a wire rack.

Split and serve with jam and clotted cream, if liked.

Top tip for making Scones These scones are best eaten on day of baking but you can keep them in the fridge for up to 3 days