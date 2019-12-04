Scotch pancakes make a great brunch breakfast. Just toss on some blueberries and maple syrup for the all-American experience, or chocolate sauce and nuts for a deliciously good start to the day.

These pancakes are a type of Scotch pancake and are so easy to make. They make an ideal breakfast dish and can be made at the weekend when you have a little more time. You could so easily make a larger batch to last for a few days – they keep very well and can also be frozen. These griddled pancakes are delicious served with raspberries and maple syrup and you don’t need a special griddle pan to make them – an ordinary heavy based frying pan will do just as well. This recipe makes 12 delicious Scotch pancakes and will take only 35 mins to prepare and cook. Leftover batter can be stored in the fridge to use the next day.

Ingredients 225g self raising flour

Pinch salt

50g caster sugar

2 medium eggs

Milk - to make up to 300ml with the eggs

200g blueberries

Maple syrup

Butter to serve

Method Prepare for your pancake recipe by first lightly grease a heavy based frying pan or flat griddle pan and heat on a medium setting.

Sift the flour, salt and sugar together in a bowl.

Beat the eggs and milk together making sure you have made up the amount to 300ml.

Slowly pour the eggs and milk into the flour and beat together until you have a smooth, creamy batter.

Test the heat of the pan put a teaspoonful of batter onto the pan. If it sizzles and cooks in less than a minute it is ready.

Drop tablespoons of the batter onto the pan and smooth with the back of a spoon.

Cook until bubbles start to appear on the surface of each pancake, this will take about 3 to 4 minutes.

Flip the pancakes over and cook until firm and golden.

Keep the pancakes warm and repeat with the remaining batter.

Serve the pancakes hot with blueberries and maple syrup poured over and top with a knob of butter.

Top tip for making Scotch pancakes Use golden syrup if you haven't any maple syrup. Alternatively simply serve the pancakes hot spread with butter.