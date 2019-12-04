This Scottish shortbread recipe is simple and delicious. If you're having the family over for afternoon tea, this biscuit recipe is perfect. Packed with sweet butter and sugar, this recipe is a must-have.

This classic recipe shows you just how easy it is to make shortbread at home. With only 4 main ingredients and 40 minutes in the oven, these buttery Scottish shortbread biscuits are ready to be served and enjoyed with a nice cuppa in no time at all. These shortbreads make perfect gifts for friends and family too. Why not whip up a batch for a birthday or how about as a Christmas food gift? Pop into a cellophane bag, tie with a bow and ta-dah you’ve got an amazing food gift!

Ingredients 350g plain flour

125g caster sugar

Pinch of salt

250g butter

Caster sugar, for dusting

2 x 23cm round sandwich tins, buttered and base-lined

Method Set the oven to 160°C/325°F/Gas Mark 3. Put the flour, sugar and salt into a bowl. Cut the butter into pieces and add to the bowl. Work the mixture until it forms a ball (do not beat the mixture). The mixing may take a while.

Divide the mixture into 2 and put a portion into each tin, pressing it into an even layer.

Use the handle end of a fork to flute around the edges of the tins, then use the prongs to prick over the surface.

Place the tins in the centre of the oven and bake for about 30-40 mins, or until the mixture is a pale golden colour.

Remove the shortbread from the tins and cut into petticoat tails, then transfer them to a wire rack to cool. Dust with caster sugar before serving. (Not suitable for freezing).

Top tip for making Scottish shortbread Woman's Weekly cookery editor Sue McMahon suggests putting all the ingredients in a food processor if you want to to make this quickly and whiz until it starts to bind together.