If you fancy making a scrambled egg alternative these wraps are perfect. Great for lunch, an alternative brunch or a treat at picnics, follow along with Annabel Karmel in our easy step-by-step video to get your eggs perfect. This recipe is so simple, the kids could help you make it.

This recipe serves 2 people and will take around 15 mins to prepare and cook. This recipe is a great option for hiding veg if you’re dealing with a fussy eater. Try slices of tomatoes, grated carrot and toss some spinach leaves into the scrambled eggs when cooking.

Watch how to make Scrambled egg and tomato salsa wrap

Ingredients For the tomato salsa:

1tsp olive oil

2 large tomatoes, deseeded and diced

6 spring onions, thinly sliced

Half small red chilli, diced

1tsp caster sugar

Juice of half a lime

Half tsp balsamic vinegar

1tbsp chives, thinly sliced

Salt and pepper

For the scrambled eggs:

A knob of butter

4 eggs

3tbsp milk

2 small tortilla wraps

25g Parmesan cheese, finely grated

Method To make the salsa, mix all of the ingredients together in a bowl. Season well and chill whilst you make the scrambled eggs.

Beat the eggs with the milk and season. Melt the butter in a small frying pan. Add the egg mixture to the pan. Stir over the heat until the eggs are scrambled to your liking. Remove from the heat.

Warm the wraps in the microwave or in a dry frying pan. Put one wrap on a board. Spoon half of the eggs along one side. Top with the salsa and a sprinkle of cheese. Fold in the sides, then roll up and slice in half. Repeat with the remaining wrap.

Top tip for making Scrambled egg and tomato salsa wrap Make sure your eggs are at room temperature before scrambling them