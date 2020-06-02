If you fancy making a scrambled egg alternative these wraps are perfect. Great for lunch, an alternative brunch or a treat at picnics, follow along with Annabel Karmel in our easy step-by-step video to get your eggs perfect. This recipe is so simple, the kids could help you make it.
This recipe serves 2 people and will take around 15 mins to prepare and cook. This recipe is a great option for hiding veg if you’re dealing with a fussy eater. Try slices of tomatoes, grated carrot and toss some spinach leaves into the scrambled eggs when cooking.
Watch how to make Scrambled egg and tomato salsa wrap
Ingredients
- For the tomato salsa:
- 1tsp olive oil
- 2 large tomatoes, deseeded and diced
- 6 spring onions, thinly sliced
- Half small red chilli, diced
- 1tsp caster sugar
- Juice of half a lime
- Half tsp balsamic vinegar
- 1tbsp chives, thinly sliced
- Salt and pepper
- For the scrambled eggs:
- A knob of butter
- 4 eggs
- 3tbsp milk
- 2 small tortilla wraps
- 25g Parmesan cheese, finely grated
Method
To make the salsa, mix all of the ingredients together in a bowl. Season well and chill whilst you make the scrambled eggs.
Beat the eggs with the milk and season. Melt the butter in a small frying pan. Add the egg mixture to the pan. Stir over the heat until the eggs are scrambled to your liking. Remove from the heat.
Warm the wraps in the microwave or in a dry frying pan. Put one wrap on a board. Spoon half of the eggs along one side. Top with the salsa and a sprinkle of cheese. Fold in the sides, then roll up and slice in half. Repeat with the remaining wrap.
Top tip for making Scrambled egg and tomato salsa wrap
Make sure your eggs are at room temperature before scrambling them