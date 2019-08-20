Trending:

Sesame prawn toast recipe

makes: 24

24

Skill:

easy

Prep:

30 min

Cooking:

20 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 54 kCal 3%
Fat 3g 4%
  -  Saturates 0.5g 3%

These sesame prawn toasts would make the perfect starter for any Chinese meal. Ideal for Chinese New Year celebrations or family parties, these finger-licking prawn bites are easy to make and taste delicious too. Coated in nutty sesame seeds and full of a soft prawn puree filling, these party nibbles only take 20 mins to cook and are only 54 calories and 3g of fat per portion – result! They’re much healthier to make from scratch than to buy in the supermarket because you know exactly what is in them. Serve with a sweet chilli dip and watch them disappear in seconds. If you have any leftover pop them in the fridge and use within 2 days.

Ingredients

  • 350g cooked, peeled prawns
  • 4 spring onions, trimmed
  • 1 level tsp freshly grated ginger
  • 1 med egg white
  • 1 level tbsp cornflour
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 6 slices med-sliced white bread
  • 2-3 level tbsp sesame seeds
  • Vegetable oil, for frying
  • Chilli dipping sauce, to serve

Method

  • To begin making your prawn toast, in the bowl of a food processor, purée the prawns, spring onion, ginger, egg white and cornflour until the mixture forms a thick paste. Season.

  • Cut the crusts off the bread, then spread the prawn purée over the slices. Sprinkle over sesame seeds and press them down well. Cut each slice of bread diagonally into 4 triangles.

  • Heat a 1cm depth of vegetable oil in a frying pan and fry the prawn-topped bread, sesame-side down first, for 2-3 mins on each side, until golden and crisp. Remove from the pan and drain briefly on kitchen paper before serving hot with the chilli dipping sauce. Garnish with a curled spring onion, if you like.

Top tip for making Sesame prawn toast

Serve these tasty snacks as a starter with garlic dip or sweet chilli sauce

