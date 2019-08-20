These sesame prawn toasts would make the perfect starter for any Chinese meal. Ideal for Chinese New Year celebrations or family parties, these finger-licking prawn bites are easy to make and taste delicious too. Coated in nutty sesame seeds and full of a soft prawn puree filling, these party nibbles only take 20 mins to cook and are only 54 calories and 3g of fat per portion – result! They’re much healthier to make from scratch than to buy in the supermarket because you know exactly what is in them. Serve with a sweet chilli dip and watch them disappear in seconds. If you have any leftover pop them in the fridge and use within 2 days.

Ingredients 350g cooked, peeled prawns

4 spring onions, trimmed

1 level tsp freshly grated ginger

1 med egg white

1 level tbsp cornflour

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

6 slices med-sliced white bread

2-3 level tbsp sesame seeds

Vegetable oil, for frying

Chilli dipping sauce, to serve

Method To begin making your prawn toast, in the bowl of a food processor, purée the prawns, spring onion, ginger, egg white and cornflour until the mixture forms a thick paste. Season.

Cut the crusts off the bread, then spread the prawn purée over the slices. Sprinkle over sesame seeds and press them down well. Cut each slice of bread diagonally into 4 triangles.

Heat a 1cm depth of vegetable oil in a frying pan and fry the prawn-topped bread, sesame-side down first, for 2-3 mins on each side, until golden and crisp. Remove from the pan and drain briefly on kitchen paper before serving hot with the chilli dipping sauce. Garnish with a curled spring onion, if you like.

Top tip for making Sesame prawn toast Serve these tasty snacks as a starter with garlic dip or sweet chilli sauce

