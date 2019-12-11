Our Sex On The Beach recipe is easy to follow and is just what you need up your sleeve if you're hosting a fun party with friends and family...

This Sex On The Beach recipe has a handful of ingredients and takes no time at all to whiz together… It’s a classic cocktail that you’ll see on most cocktail menus but you might be surprised at just how easy it is to recreate at home. An ice cold Sex On The Beach is particularly enjoyable on a hot summer day. It’s refreshing and fruity but has a real kick that comes from the vodka and peach schnapps. To look like the ultimate cocktail know-it-all, chill the glasses in the fridge for about an hour before making the cocktail. This will impress your guests, make you look like a pro and make sure you Sex On The Beach tastes as good as possible!

Love cocktails? Try our Shirley Temple or Snowball cocktails for a deliciously fun alternative!

Watch how to make Sex On The Beach

Ingredients Ice cubes

50ml vodka

50ml peach schnapps

Dash of freshly squeezed lemon juice

100-150ml cranberry juice

100-150ml orange juice

Lemon slices, fresh or maraschino cherries and mint sprigs, to serve

Method Fill two chilled highball glasses with ice cubes. Place the vodka, peach schnapps and lemon juice in cocktail shaker and shake well or pour into a jug and stir well. Divide between the two glasses.

Top up each glass with equal measures of cranberry and orange juice. Add a slice of lemon and a cherry to each glass and serve decorated with fresh mint sprigs.

Top tip for making Sex On The Beach For an extra fruity flavour make this cocktail with strawberry vodka and replace half the orange juice with pineapple juice.

Click to rate ( 515 ratings) Sending your rating