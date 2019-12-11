Shepherd's pie is a real family classic. This easy-to-follow recipe with creamy mash and a dash of Worcester Sauce will have them scooping up second helpings.

This Shepherd’s pie recipe serves 4 people and will take around 1hr to prepare and cook. But trust us, it’s well worth the wait – the whole family will love it! This comforting dish has become a family favourite and is an easy meal to make. To help make things even easier, see how to make this traditional shepherd’s pie with Sue McMahon, cookery editor of Woman’s Weekly magazine, in the simple step-by-step video below.

The entire family will love this Shepherd’s pie recipe, but if you end up with leftovers, don’t worry – they can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. Just make sure you reheat thoroughly before serving again. You can also freeze leftovers too – simply make sure you defrost them in the fridge overnight and reheat until piping hot. This British classic is perfect for adding to your collection of staple dinners and can be made for weekday evenings, weekend dinners or frozen and stored for a bit of clever meal-prepping.

Try it with beef instead of lamb with our delicious cottage pie recipe.

Watch how to make Shepherd’s pie

Ingredients 1 tablespoon oil

2 medium onions, peeled and chopped

2 medium carrots (about 250g/8oz) peeled and finely chopped

500g (1lb) minced lamb

1 rounded tablespoon flour

2 tablespoons tomato puree

1-2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

fresh thyme sprigs or 1 teaspoon dried thyme

200ml (7 fl oz) lamb or vegetable stock

For the topping

Approximately 1kg (2lb) mashed potato, or mixed mashed potato, parsnip and carrot

Method Set the oven to moderate Gas Mark 4 or 180°C/450°F. Put the pie dish into heat up.

Heat the oil in a large pan, add the onion and cook over a medium heat for 5 minutes. Add the carrot, cover the pan and cook another 5 minutes.

Remove the vegetables from the pan. Heat the pan again, add the meat and cook until browned underneath then turn it in the pan and cook another minute or two. Sprinkle in the flour, stir well to coat the meat, and brown then add the puree, sauce, herbs and stock. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes

Spoon the lamb mixture into the pie dish, smooth the surface then carefully put spoonfuls of mash round the edge and then the middle. Smooth it over and fork or furrow the top.

Bake the shepherd’s pie for 30–40 minutes or until the top is browned.

Top tip for making Shepherd’s pie Shepherd's pie is traditionally made with lamb mince, while cottage pie is made with beef mince