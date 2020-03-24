The kids are going to love helping you make these easy Simnel cupcakes.

A modern take on the traditional Easter cake – these Simnel cupcakes won’t disappoint. With a creamy, yet fluffy texture and delicious marzipan topping, they’re the perfect cupcake for Easter. This Simnel cupcakes recipe makes 12 cupcakes, so you’ll have enough if you have family or friends coming over. If you need more than 12 cupcakes, you can simply double up this recipe. This Simnel cupcakes take around 40 mins to make, so you can have a pretty an delicious Easter sweet treat ready in under an hour. Perfect if you’re looking to make something a bit different for your Easter baking. To decorate these Easter cupcakes, you can use edible gold balls and gold leaf, and stick them onto to the cupcakes using edible glue.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

500g marzipan

300g caster sugar

155ml sunflower oil

50g honey

1 tsp vanilla extract

80g full fat cream cheese

4 large eggs

125g raisins

100g currants

200g plain flour

2 tsp baking powder

2 tsp mixed spice

To decorate

(optional)

Edible gold balls

Edible gold leaf

Edible glue

Method To make the cupcakes, preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Line a 12 hole muffin tin with liners.

Sift together the flour and mixed spice. Set aside.

Beat the sugar, oil, honey, vanilla, cream cheese until smooth. Then, add the eggs and mix until well combined. Stir in the raisins and currents. Fold in the flour.

Spoon the mixture equally into the liners. Fill them just over halfway. Bake for 20-15 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.

While the cakes are in the oven, roll out the marzipan and cut out 12 discs with a fluted 5cm pastry cutter. Stack them on a plate.

As soon as the cakes are out of the oven place a disc on top of each cake and transfer to a wire rack to cool.

To decorate: Use the remaining marzipan to make 12 balls for the centre of each cupcake.

Use edible glue to attach the gold balls round the outside of the discs. Use edible gold leaf to add extra sparkle.

