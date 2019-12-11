Heat the vegetable oil and fry the onion and garlic until soft. Stir in the tomato purée and cook for a further 5 minutes. Add the soy sauce, Madeira and stock and bring to the boil, then add the barley. Reduce the heat, cover and cook for 25 minutes, or until the barley is soft.

Peel and chop the parsnips, carrots and celery sticks attractively, then cook them in the stock for about

10 minutes until just tender. Par-boil the potatoes in lightly salted boiling water.

Stir the thyme into the sauce and season to taste. Layer all of the vegetables, except for the potatoes, in six individual pie dishes and spoon over the sauce.