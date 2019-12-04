Some people think of this classic dessert recipe as complicated but our easy apple tarte tatin couldn't be simpler to make.

We’ve even included instructions for how to make your own pasty, and we promise it’s not hard! However, if you’re tight on time and need a quick fix then there’s no shame in using shop bought pastry – it’ll still look and taste just as good. This recipe for easy apple tarte tatin serves six so is great for after a special family meal. This mouth-watering tarte tartin can be made ahead and keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days before serving. We’d recommend popping in the oven on a low heat for about 5-10 mins to warm your tarte through. We think the best way to top it is to make sure you’ve got plenty of thick double cream to go with it – delicious!

Ingredients 4-6 apples, peeled, cored and quarted

150g butter

125g caster sugar

Juice of 1 lemon

150g flour

2 egg yolks

Method Preheat the oven to 200º C.

First make the pastry. Combine the flour,100g of the sugar and 100g of the butter together in a food processor until it resembles breadcrumbs. Add the egg yolks and combine until your pastry cleans the bowl. Wrap in cling film and chill for 30 mins.

Heat the remaining butter in an ovenproof frying pan add the remaining sugar. When the butter and sugar has melted, add the lemon juice and apples. Coat the apples evenly in the syrup and then carefully arrange in the pan, cut side up.

Roll out the pastry to cover the apples, trimming off any that hangs over the side of the pan. Prick with a knife 2 or 3 times, place in the oven and bake for 20 mins.

After 20 mins, reduce the heat to 170º C and bake for another 20 mins. Remove from the oven, run a knife around the edge and leave to rest for a few minutes.

To serve, turn over carefully onto a serving plate. If any pieces of apple remain in the pan, gently replace them onto the tart. Serve warm with cream or ice cream, and some vanilla if you fancy it, too.

Top tip for making Easy apple tarte tatin You could also try serving this with clotted cream instead of ice cream

