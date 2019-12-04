This simple cheese straw recipe is easy to make and not to mention easy to eat!

These simple cheese straws are an old fashioned favourite loved by adults and children alike. They’re delicious as a tasty snack to munch on when you’ve got the nibbles or when you want a small savoury snack but don’t fancy a packet of crisps. Snacking on these cheese straws is basically like digging in to a cheeseboard but without the effort of having to make it, not to mention all the extra calories. This simple cheese straw recipe uses Lancashire cheese but you can use Cheddar or Red Leicester for a different flavour. Why not create a mix for variety? The addition of smoked paprika pepper makes these super simple cheese straws full of flavour with very little effort needed. Or you could switch out the paprika for dried herbs or coarse black pepper to create a variety of flavours.

Ingredients 100g plain flour

Pinch salt

1 tsp smoked paprika pepper

50g butter or margarine

50g Lancashire cheese, grated

1 egg yolk

A little cold water to mix

Method Sift the flour into a bowl with the salt and paprika pepper.

Rub in the butter or margarine until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs, then stir in the cheese.

Add the egg yolk and then bind together, adding a little cold water to form a stiff dough.

Roll out the dough thinly on a floured board and cut into 7.5cm strips. Cut each strip into thin straws.

Arrange the straws on a greased baking tray and bake for 10 – 15 minutes until golden brown.

Leave the straws to firm up on the baking tray and when transfer to a cooling rack to cool completely.

Top tip for making Simple cheese straws You can use the same pastry to make 12 tartlets. Bake blind for 10 – 15 minutes then cool and fill each tartlet with 75g chopped prawns mixed with 175g cream or cottage cheese.