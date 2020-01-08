Singapore egg fried rice is a super quick recipe that’s ready in only 25 mins and with plenty of veg and prawns, it’s a real winner of a dinner. Using microwaveable rice is a great cheat for when you don’t have loads of time to cook but still want to make a nutritious meal for your family. This Singapore egg fried rice can be a dish on its own, or you can make it as as a side with other takeaway favourites. If the kids are going to be eating this dish, then you might want to leave out the red and green chillies out as it’s milder without them, but just as tasty.

Ingredients 2tsp garam masala

2tsp curry powder

1tsp ground turmeric

2tsp sunflower oil

2 garlic cloves, crushed

6 spring onions, sliced, some reserved for the garnish

1-2 red and green chillies, sliced

200g raw prawns

2x250g pouches microwaveable Basmati rice

100g petits pois

3 eggs, beaten

Method Heat a large frying pan and dry-fry the spices until fragrant. Add the oil, garlic, spring onions and chillies, and continue cooking for 5-6 minutes until softened.

Tip the prawns and stir until well coated in spices. Spoon in the rice and peas, then cover with a lid and cook for a further 5 minutes, until everything is cooked through.

Move the rice mix to one side of the pan and tip in the eggs. Allow to cook slightly, then quickly stir through the rice mixture. Serve with extra chilli and spring onion.

Top tip for making Singapore egg fried rice If you're not a fan of prawns, you can easily make this recipe with shredded chicken, or you can go veggie with lots of colourful peppers.

