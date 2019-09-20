Singapore noodles are so easy to make at home and packed full of veg to make a healthier version of a takeaway. It’s 415 calories and ready in 35 mins, but so tasty! Tender breaded scampi works well with the tangy flavours, made with mild curry paste, fresh coriander and lime
Ingredients
- 225g pack Whitby breaded scampi
- 3 nests of fine egg noodles
- 2tsp peanut or sesame oil
- 1tbsp vegetable oil
- 3tbsp frozen chopped onion
- 300g frozen mushrooms
- 100g frozen sweetcorn
- 150g frozen stir-fry mix
- 2tbsp mild curry paste
- 5tbsp soy sauce
- Juice 1 lime
- 1tbsp frozen coriander
Method
Heat the oven to 200C, gas 6. Cook the scampi on a lined baking tray for 15-20 mins.
Cook the noodles in boiling water for 3 mins, then drain and toss with the peanut or sesame oil. Set aside.
Heat the vegetable oil in a wok or sauté pan and cook the onion for a few mins. Add the frozen vegetables and cook for 5 mins. Mix together the curry paste with the soy, lime juice and coriander and pour into the pan. Cook for 1 min, then toss in the noodles and coat well in the sauce.
Serve the noodles and veg topped with the cooked breaded scampi.
Top tip for making Singapore noodles
If you don't like scampi, why not try using chicken nuggets instead? They work just as well.