Cook the noodles in boiling water for 3 mins, then drain and toss with the peanut or sesame oil. Set aside.

Heat the vegetable oil in a wok or sauté pan and cook the onion for a few mins. Add the frozen vegetables and cook for 5 mins. Mix together the curry paste with the soy, lime juice and coriander and pour into the pan. Cook for 1 min, then toss in the noodles and coat well in the sauce.