This super simple bacon and broccoli pasta salad by Slimming World is perfect for nights when you don’t want to spend ages in the kitchen. You only need a handful of basic ingredients to make it and it takes just 15 minutes from start to finish. This recipe serves 2 people so if you’re planning on making more just double or triple the quantities. This recipe is the ideal lunch if you’re feeling hungry as its sure to keep you fuller for longer.

Ingredients 200g dried pasta shapes

200g tenderstem broccoli, cut into bite-sized pieces

small bag of baby spinach leaves

low calorie cooking spray

4 lean bacon rashers, visible fat removed, roughly chopped

1 tsp dried chilli flakes

Method Cook the pasta according to the packet instructions, adding the broccoli for the last 4 minutes and the spinach for the last 30 seconds. Drain well and tip into a serving bowl.

Meanwhile, spray a non-stick frying pan with low calorie cooking spray and place over a medium heat. Add the bacon and stir-fry for 3-4 minutes or until golden. Stir in the chilli flakes and cook for 2 minutes more, then add to the pasta and mix well.

Eat some straight away or cool and keep in the fridge for up to 2 days. This salad is great eaten cold or thoroughly reheated.

Top tip for making Slimming World’s bacon and broccoli pasta salad Swap the bacon for Parma ham or even chorizo instead

Click to rate ( 343 ratings) Sending your rating