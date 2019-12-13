Slimming World's BBQ pulled chicken burger tastes indulgent, but with a few key swaps you can make it healthy.
Kids and grownups will love this succulent BBQ pulled chicken burger, made with a delicious sweet and salty sauce, and served with homemade healthier fries. The recipe can be made and served in under an hour, and is sure to become a firm family favourite! Interested in making healthier meals for your family? Check out the rest of our delicious Slimming World meals here.
Ingredients
- For the chicken:
- 2 tbsp rice vinegar
- 1 tbsp dark soy sauce
- 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 level tbsp runny honey
- 2 tbsp passata
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- ½ tsp freshly ground black pepper
- ½ tsp celery salt
- ½ tsp ground coriander
- ½ tsp chilli powder
- 3 tsp barbecue seasoning (we used Schwartz Classic BBQ Herb & Spice Blend)
- 8 skinless and boneless chicken thighs (not the frozen variety)
- For the garnish and fries:
- 1 level tsp extra-light mayonnaise
- 2 tsp fat free natural fromage frais
- 60g wholemeal roll, halved
- lettuce, sliced tomato and sliced red onion
- 250g floury potatoes, peeled and cut into thin fries
- low calorie cooking spray
- salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
Preheat the oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6. Put the vinegar, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, honey, passata, garlic, pepper, celery salt, ground coriander, chilli powder and 1 teaspoon of barbecue seasoning in a bowl and mix well. Make a few cuts in each chicken thigh using a sharp knife and toss them in the marinade to coat evenly.
Tip into a non-stick roasting tin and sprinkle over the remaining barbecue seasoning. Cook in the oven for 25-30 minutes or until cooked through, basting with the juices occasionally.
Allow the rest of the chicken to cool completely then divide into 4 portions. At this point you can freeze for up to 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before reheating.
Cook the fries in a saucepan of lightly salted boiling water for 1-2 minutes then drain and spread out on a baking tray lined with baking parchment. Spray with low calorie cooking spray and cook in the the oven at 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6. for 12-15. Season with salt.
Meanwhile, shred the chicken with two forks and, if you cooked ahead, reheat thoroughly in the microwave on high for 1½ minutes.
Mix the mayonnaise and fromage frais, season to taste and spread on to the roll. Fill the roll with the lettuce, tomato, onion and shredded chicken.