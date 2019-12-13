Slimming World's BBQ pulled chicken burger tastes indulgent, but with a few key swaps you can make it healthy.

Kids and grownups will love this succulent BBQ pulled chicken burger, made with a delicious sweet and salty sauce, and served with homemade healthier fries. The recipe can be made and served in under an hour, and is sure to become a firm family favourite! Interested in making healthier meals for your family? Check out the rest of our delicious Slimming World meals here.

Ingredients For the chicken:

2 tbsp rice vinegar

1 tbsp dark soy sauce

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 level tbsp runny honey

2 tbsp passata

1 garlic clove, crushed

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

½ tsp celery salt

½ tsp ground coriander

½ tsp chilli powder

3 tsp barbecue seasoning (we used Schwartz Classic BBQ Herb & Spice Blend)

8 skinless and boneless chicken thighs (not the frozen variety)

For the garnish and fries:

1 level tsp extra-light mayonnaise

2 tsp fat free natural fromage frais

60g wholemeal roll, halved

lettuce, sliced tomato and sliced red onion

250g floury potatoes, peeled and cut into thin fries

low calorie cooking spray

salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6. Put the vinegar, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, honey, passata, garlic, pepper, celery salt, ground coriander, chilli powder and 1 teaspoon of barbecue seasoning in a bowl and mix well. Make a few cuts in each chicken thigh using a sharp knife and toss them in the marinade to coat evenly.

Tip into a non-stick roasting tin and sprinkle over the remaining barbecue seasoning. Cook in the oven for 25-30 minutes or until cooked through, basting with the juices occasionally.

Allow the rest of the chicken to cool completely then divide into 4 portions. At this point you can freeze for up to 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before reheating.

Cook the fries in a saucepan of lightly salted boiling water for 1-2 minutes then drain and spread out on a baking tray lined with baking parchment. Spray with low calorie cooking spray and cook in the the oven at 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6. for 12-15. Season with salt.

Meanwhile, shred the chicken with two forks and, if you cooked ahead, reheat thoroughly in the microwave on high for 1½ minutes.

Mix the mayonnaise and fromage frais, season to taste and spread on to the roll. Fill the roll with the lettuce, tomato, onion and shredded chicken.

