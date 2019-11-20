This guilt-free Slimming World's beef stew is the perfect winter warmer when you're on the Slimming World plan.

Slimming World beef stew and parsley dumplings is really easy to make and is packed full of flavour! It has loads of vegetables and tender chunks of beef inside… There’s no need to make a separate dinner for your loved ones or the kids, they’ll love this recipe just as much as you will.

Tuck into traditional British tucker with a generous helping of Slimming World’s beef stew – perfect comfort food for winter evenings! This recipe serves 4 people and takes around 2hrs and 10 mins to prepare and cook. The longer you leave this delicious stew to cook, the better it will taste.

Ingredients Low-calorie cooking spray

750g Lean stewing beef, all visible fat removed, diced

1 Large onion, roughly chopped

4 Garlic cloves, crushed

600ml Boiling beef stock

1 tbsp Tomato purée

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 Bay leaves

300g Chantenay carrots, scrubbed and roughly chopped

½ Large swede, peeled and cut into bite-size chunks

2 tbsp Fresh thyme leaves

50g Plain flour

25g Vegetable suet

2 tbsp Chopped fresh parsley, plus extra to serve

Wilted spinach, to serve

Method Spray a large non-stick frying pan with low-calorie cooking spray and place over a high heat. Brown the beef in batches to seal in the flavour and transfer each batch to the slow cooker pot with a slotted spoon.

Add the onion and garlic to the frying pan and pour in the stock, tomato purée, Worcestershire sauce and bay leaves. Bring to the boil then reduce the heat to low and simmer for about 5 minutes, scraping up any tasty crispy bits. Season with freshly ground black pepper and pour the mixture all over the beef. Cover and cook on low for 7½ hours.

Increase the heat to high and stir in the carrots, swede and thyme. Mix together the flour, suet, parsley and some seasoning. Stir in 2-3 tbsp cold water and mix well to form a soft dough. Divide the dough into 8 pieces and shape into equal-sized patties. Lay them on top of the stew, cover and cook for 1½ hours.

Scatter over the extra parsley and serve hot the spinach.

Don’t have a slow cooker? Put the browned beef and the onion mixture into a casserole dish, stir in the carrots, swede and thyme, cover and cook for 2½ hours in an oven preheated to 160°C/fan 140°C/gas 3. Make up the dumplings, arrange on top and cook uncovered for another 20-25 minutes. Recipe courtesy of Slimming World

Top tip for making Slimming World beef stew and parsley dumplings If you can't find shallots, you can use 2 onions, peeled and sliced.