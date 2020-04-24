We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Chickpea curry has long since been one of the nation's favourite meals. With this recipe from Slimming World you can make it at home, while sticking to the diet plan.

This Slimming world recipe for chickpea curry with spinach and eggs will make sure you’re getting all the right nutrients, along with flavour. Eggs are high in protein, so you stay fuller for longer, while spinach is packed full of iron as well as vitamins K, A and C.

Made with lots of ingredients you’re likely to already have in your store cupboard, it’s also the perfect go-to recipe if you’ve ran out of ideas before your weekly shop and you’re after something a little different.

Ingredients Low-calorie cooking spray

2 tsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp black mustard seeds

4 tsp ground coriander

2 tsp turmeric

½ tsp cayenne pepper

4 large garlic cloves, crushed

1 medium-hot red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

2 x 400g cans chopped tomatoes

2 x 400g cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed

Juice of 1 small lemon

500g baby leaf spinach

4 large eggs (see tip below)

A handful of chopped fresh coriander, to serve

Method Spray a large deep non-stick frying pan with low-calorie cooking spray and place over a low heat. Add all the spices, garlic, chilli and 100ml boiling water and cook gently for 1 minute, stirring. Add the tomatoes, chickpeas, lemon juice, 200ml boiling water and salt to taste and simmer for 15 minutes or until reduced and thickened.

Add half the spinach to the pan, cover and cook until it has wilted down, then repeat with the remaining spinach (the spinach will release water and loosen the mixture nicely).

Uncover, stir everything together, then make dips in the mixture and crack in the eggs. Season lightly, cover the pan again and simmer for about 5 minutes or until the whites are set and the yolks are cooked to your liking. Scatter over the coriander to serve.

Top tip for making Slimming World chickpea curry with spinach and eggs Pregnant women, the elderly, babies and toddlers are advised to choose eggs showing the British Lion stamp if eating raw or partially cooked eggs

