These Slimming World Christmas biscuits are the perfect festive treat to bake with the kids and will look great on the tree – if you can resist eating them! Christmas is the toughest time of year if you’re trying to watch your weight, so Slimming World have created this recipe that means you won’t have to miss out on any of the fun and still get to eat your favourite treats!

These Christmas biscuits are a really easy bake to make at home and will be ready in under an hour. No one will know they’re Slimming World and the whole family will go mad for these lovely little Christmas biscuits!

Ingredients 7oz/198g plain flour

½

tsp ground ginger

½ tsp ground cinnamon

3 ½ oz/100g low-fat spread suitable for baking such as Flora Light

1 ½ oz/42g Splenda Brown Sugar Blend

1 medium egg, beaten

2 tbsp icing sugar, sifted

1 tsp of pink sprinkles

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas 4. In a bowl, mix together the flour, spices, low-fat spread and Splenda until well combined and then stir in the beaten egg.

Bring the dough together, wrap in cling film, and refrigerate for half an hour. Remove, divide the dough into two (working in batches is easier), and roll each piece out to 5mm thick.

Cut out using a 2in/5cm star cutter and place onto a non-stickbaking tray lined with parchment. Create a hole in each biscuit big enough to thread a ribbon through later. Bake for 12 minutes and leave to cool on the tray.

To decorate, mix the icing sugar with just enough water to make athin icing and drizzle on each biscuit. Decorate with the sprinkles and leave to set.

Thread coloured ribbon through each biscuit and hang on the tree on Christmas Eve. (They’ll start to soften after a couple of days so don’t forget to tuck in!)