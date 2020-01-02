This easy to make Slimming World creamy haddock fish pie is a homely, hearty and healthy fish pie recipe made with low-fat ingredients.

Slimming World creamy haddock fish pie is a great alternative to classic, creamier fish pie recipes and takes around 1hr to make and bake. This recipe serves 4 people. This recipe is ideal for the whole family. If you’d like to add more vegetables to this pie how about spinach, tendersteam broccoli or asparagus?

This recipe uses smoked haddock but you could opt for classic haddock instead or ready prepared fish pie mix. Any leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. Make sure you reheat thoroughly before serving. We’ve got loads more delicious Slimming World recipes right here!

Ingredients 1kg Floury potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks

Low-calorie cooking spray

1 Medium fennel bulb, halved and thinly sliced

2 Medium leeks, thinly sliced

200g Button mushrooms, halved

400ml Skimmed milk

300g Skinless and boneless undyed smoked cod or haddock fillets

300g Skinless and boneless chunky white fish fillets, such as coley, cod or haddock

200g Cooked, peeled king prawns

3 Level tbsp cornflour

2 Large egg yolks

3 tbsp Finely chopped fresh dill

Method Boil the potatoes for 15-20 minutes, or until tender. Meanwhile, spray a non-stick pan with low-calorie cooking spray and place over a medium heat. Add the fennel, leeks, mushrooms and a splash of water, and season. Cook for 10 minutes, or until soft, then transfer to a large, ovenproof dish using a slotted spoon.

Put the milk and both the smoked and unsmoked fish fillets into a wide, lidded saucepan and bring to a simmer. Cover and cook for 4 minutes, until the fish is just cooked through. Lift the fish onto a plate and pour the milk into a jug. Flake the fish into the fennel and leek mixture, add the prawns and gently mix everything together.

Preheat your oven to 200°C/fan 180°C/gas 6. In a non-stick saucepan, mix the cornflour with 3 tbsp cold water to make a paste. Add the reserved poaching milk and bring to the boil, stirring continuously. Remove from the heat, season to taste and pour over the pie filling. Drain the potatoes and mash until smooth. Stir in the egg yolks and dill, and season to taste. Evenly spoon the mash over the filling and rough up the surface with a fork. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until piping hot and golden brown. Divide between 4 plates to serve. Recipe courtesy of Slimming World

Top tip for making Slimming World creamy haddock fish pie Carrot and swede are great low carbohydrate alternatives to mashed potato for a pie topping.

