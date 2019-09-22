Kickstart your weekends with this fabulously filling breakfast. Slimming World's version of eggs Benedict screams luxury but without the diet worries.

This classic eggs Benedict with Hollandaise recipe is so easy to make at home and makes perfect poached eggs every time thanks to our simple technique!

Ingredients 227g/8oz fresh spinach

juice of ½ lemon

4 tbsp fat free natural fromage frais

1 tbsp freshly chopped tarragon

salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 slices wholemeal toast from a 400g loaf

4 slices ham, all visible fat removed

4 poached eggs

Method Place the spinach in a large pan with the lemon juice and cook for 2 minutes until wilted. Drain off any juice and keep warm.

For the sauce. Season the fromage frais with the tarragon and a little salt and black pepper. Heat gently for 1-2 minutes until warm. Don’t boil or the fromage frais will separate.

To assemble. Place a slice of toast on each plate and cover with a slice of ham. Pile on the spinach and top with a poached egg. Spoon over the sauce and serve immediately.

Top tip for making Slimming World eggs Benedict Learn how to poach an egg with our easy step-by-step video