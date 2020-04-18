We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Nutritious, tasty and wholesome, this Slimming World recipe for king prawn jambalaya has been a family favourite for a while now.

That’s because even though this recipe for king prawn jambalaya is from Slimming World, it’s enjoyed by everyone – whether they’re on the plan or not. It’s a warming comfort dish that takes incorporates one of the tastiest types of seafood out there – the king prawn – into the recipe.

But if you’re not a fan of king prawns, or can’t find them in the supermarket, there’s no issue with using pork or another type of Slimming World-approved meat like turkey or beef. Alternatively, you could make it completely vegetarian by using just vegetable in the recipe.

We love this Slimming World king prawn jambalaya. For more wholesome Slimming World recipes, we recommend this recipe for beef and aubergine bake.

Ingredients Low-calorie cooking spray

3 peppers (any colours), deseeded and sliced

1 tbsp Cajun seasoning

200g dried long-grain rice

400g can chopped tomatoes with garlic and herbs

400g cooked and peeled king prawns

Method Spray a large, heavy-based, non-stick casserole pan or saucepan with low-calorie cooking spray and place over a medium heat. Add the peppers, cover and cook for 5 minutes or until they’re beginning to soften, stirring occasionally.

Sprinkle over the Cajun seasoning and cook for 1 minute, stirring. Stir in the rice, chopped tomatoes and 700ml boiling water and bring to the boil over a high heat. Cover, reduce the heat to very low and cook for 20 minutes.

Remove the lid, add the prawns and cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season to taste and serve hot.

Top tip for making Slimming World king prawn jambalaya Not a fan of king prawns? Swap them out for pork or normal prawns, whatever suits you

