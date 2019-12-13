This Slimming World meatballs recipe is such a family favourite. Meatballs are a classic and they always go down a treat.

This classic Slimming World meatballs and arrabiata dinner tastes yummy, is low calorie, AND diet friendly! You can’t ask for more than that! Follow the recipe below and you will have a yummy, comforting pasta dinner in a flash! Plus if you want to make your own meatballs make sure you use very lean mince and cook them in a low calorie cooking oil spray for the best results.

Ingredients Sauté 2 finely chopped red chillies

1 finely chopped onion

2 crushed garlic cloves

400g passata

200ml vegetable stock

16 Slimming World meatballs - or, purchase Beef and Pork Meatballs, available from Iceland

Low calorie cooking spray

Dried wholemeal pasta

Optional extra, green vegetables

Method Spray a pan with low calorie cooking spray and sauté 2 finely chopped red chillies, 1 finely chopped onion and 2 crushed garlic cloves over a high heat for 5 minutes.

Add 400g passata and 200ml vegetable stock, bring to the boil, cover and simmer gently for 15-20 minutes. Season.

Meanwhile, cook the Slimming World meatballs according to packet instructions.

Stir into the sauce and serve with cooked dried wholemeal pasta and add lots of green vegetables if you wish.

