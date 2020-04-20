We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This recipe for Slimming World's steamed pork and prawn balls is a classic go-to for an easy weekday dinner.

With all the flavour of traditional dumplings, these steamed pork and prawn balls are Slimming World approved and offer a delicious way to spice up your weekly meal plan.

Packed full of protein, they’re sure to keep you full for a while. But if you’re craving something a little more with your Slimming World steamed pork and prawn balls, you could add some noodles (dried) or rice (not microwaveable though) as they are syn-free, so you can have as much as you want.

Looking for more great Slimming World recipes to brighten up your cooking and keep you feeling full throughout the week? We, alongside with thousands of others, love this recipe for Slimming World’s diet cola chicken.

Ingredients 8 spring onions, sliced, plus extra to serve

2.5cm piece fresh root ginger, peeled and thinly sliced

3 large garlic cloves, 1 peeled and 2 thinly sliced

Finely grated zest of 1 lime

500g lean pork mince (5% fat or less)

1 medium egg

1 tbsp tamari or dark soy sauce

200g peeled raw prawns, thawed if frozen

Low-calorie cooking spray

600g baby pak choi, halved lengthways

600g shiitake mushrooms, sliced

1 tbsp chicken stock

8 tbsp oyster sauce

Method Put the spring onions, ginger, whole garlic clove and the lime zest into a food processor and pulse into a coarse paste. Add the pork, egg and the tamari or soy sauce and process into a smooth paste. Tip the mixture into a bowl.

Chop the raw prawns into tiny pieces, add them to the pork mixture and mix together well with your hands (or a spoon if you don’t want to get mucky). Shape the mixture into 24 balls and arrange in a single layer in the base of a stackable steamer (if you don’t have one, see tip). Steam for 8 minutes or until firm and cooked through. Turn off the steamer and keep the balls hot.

Spray a large non-stick wok or deep frying pan with low-calorie cooking spray and place over a medium-high heat. Add the sliced garlic, pak choi, mushrooms and stock, increase the heat to high and stir-fry for 3-4 minutes until the pak choi is tender. Add 4 tbsp oyster sauce to the pan and toss together well.

Spoon the stir-fry into deep bowls or plates and mix in the pork and prawn balls. Drizzle over the remaining oyster sauce and scatter with the extra spring onions to serve.

Top tip for making Slimming world steamed pork and prawn balls Try these balls with dried noodles or rice (not microwaveable) for syn-free carbohydrates

