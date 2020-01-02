Slimming World's burger recipe - served with chips - is a healthier version of an old favourite the whole family can enjoy.

Slimming World‘s burger recipe is ideal if you’re on a low-calorie diet but still want to treat yourself to healthier versions of classic dishes. This recipe comes complete with healthier chips, made with low-calorie cooking spray and oven baked, they’re simple to make and lower in fat than deep-fried chips.

Made with onions, garlic, beef and a dash of Worcester sauce for extra flavour and a hint of spice this delicious burger is topped with bacon and cheese. A really fun lower cal, lower fat meal for all the family.

Watch how to make Slimming World’s burger recipe

Ingredients For the chips:

1kg floury potatoes, such as Maris Piper or King Edward, peeled and cut into thick chips

Low-calorie cooking spray

For the burger:

1 onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

500g lean beef mince (5% fat or less)

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

8 back bacon rashers, all visible fat removed

40g reduced fat Cheddar-style cheese, thinly sliced

4 x 60g wholemeal rolls, split and toasted

2 tomatoes, sliced

Lettuce leaves

Cucumber, sliced

4 tbsp passata

Salad, to serve

Method To make this Slimming World recipe, preheat the oven to 200°C/fan 180°C/gas 6. Cook the chips in a large saucepan of lightly salted boiling water over a high heat for 5 minutes. Drain, return to the saucepan and shake to rough up the edges.

Spray a baking sheet with low-calorie cooking spray. Transfer the chips to the tray, spray lightly with low-calorie cooking spray and cook in the oven for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown on all sides, turning occasionally.

Meanwhile, put the onion, garlic, beef and Worcestershire sauce in a bowl, season to taste and combine using your fingers. Divide the mixture into four portions and shape each one into a burger.

Put the burgers on the grill pan, spray with low-calorie cooking spray and grill for 10-12 minutes or until cooked through, turning once.

Grill the bacon alongside the burgers until done to your liking, and top the burgers with the cheese for the last 2 minutes of the cooking time to melt.

Fill each roll with tomato, lettuce, cucumber, two bacon rashers, a burger and 1 tbsp passata. Serve hot with the chips and salad. Recipe courtesy of Slimming World

