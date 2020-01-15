Slimming World's chicken curry recipe is one of our favourite delicious and simple-to-make Slimming World dinners! It’s guilt-free too, making it the perfect Saturday night alternative to a takeaway.

Slimming World’s chicken and potato curry is easy to make and is so tasty, even those not following the Slimming World plan can enjoy it (so you don’t have to cook two meals if you’re watching the calories). The potato in the mix means you don’t need to serve it with rice and sides. This recipe serves 4 people and should take approximately 40 minutes to make. If you’re craving curry, make this light and tasty Slimming World recipe instead of getting a takeaway – it’s a lot healthier and cheaper.

Watch how to make Slimming World’s chicken and potato curry

Ingredients 1 Onion, peeled and finely chopped

800g Skinless and boneless chicken breasts or thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces

4 Large potatoes, peeled and cut into large bite-sized pieces

170g Baby leaf spinach, roughly chopped

2tbsp Medium or hot curry powder

400g Can chopped tomatoes

A large handful of chopped coriander and mint leaves

Method To make your chicken curry, place a large, non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. When hot add the onion, chicken, potatoes, spinach and curry powder, stir to mix well. Stir-fry for 2-3 mins.

Add the chopped tomatoes and 400ml of water and bring to the boil. Cover, reduce the heat to low and cook gently for 25-30 mins, or until the chicken and potatoes are cooked through and tender.

Remove from the heat and season well. Stir in the chopped herbs and serve immediately. Recipe courtesy of Slimming World

Top tip for making Slimming World’s chicken and potato curry Top tip: Using cheaper cuts of chicken like leg and thighs, will help to make this chicken curry less expensive.