  • Slimming World

makes:

32

Skill:

easy

Cost:

cheap

Cooking:

45 min
(plus resting time)

Make your Christmas spread a little bit healthier by trying these diet mince pies from Slimming World. Made using ready-made mincemeat, they’ll be ready in no time! Indulge your sweet tooth and get in the festive spirit with these Slimming World mince pies – you won’t have to miss out or worry about what’s in them, especially because you’ve made them yourself and you can enjoy them guilt-free! Your family won’t even know this is a Slimming World recipe, they’ll be gone as soon as they’re out of the oven, they’re such a hit!

Ingredients

  • low calorie cooking spray
  • 227g/ 8oz plain flour
  • a pinch of salt
  • 113g/ 4oz butter or margarine,
  • cut into small cubes
  • 16 level tbsp mincemeat
  • 1 level tsp icing sugar, to dust

Method

  • Preheat the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5. Lightly spray some bun tins with low calorie cooking spray.

  • Make the pastry. Sift the flour and salt into a mixing bowl. Add the fat and gently rub it in with your fingertips. Add sufficient cold water to mix to a ball that leaves the sides of the bowl clean. Rest in the fridge for 30 minutes.

  • Roll out the pastry thinly on a lightly floured surface. Cut out 32 rounds with a 7.5cm/3 inch fluted cutter. Use to line the prepared bun tins.

  • Divide the mincemeat between the pastry cases. Roll out the remaining pastry trimmings and make some little stars with a star cutter. Use to decorate the tops of the tarts.

  • Bake in the oven for about 15 minutes, until the pastry is crisp and lightly coloured. Cool on a wire rack and dust lightly with the icing sugar.

Top tip for making Slimming World’s mince pies

Want to make your own mincemeat? See how with our easy mincemeat recipe

