Slimming World's tomato soup recipe makes a filling chunky soup made with curry spices and ginger - perfect as a warming lunch.

This Slimming World vegetable soup is a mouth-watering dish that you can whip up in just 30 mins.

Packed with lentils, this is one of our favourite Slimming World soup recipes because it’s a quick and easy option when you’re short on time but you’re trying to eat a little healthier. This Slimming World soup recipe serves 4 people. The lentils in this soup will add plenty of protein to your diet, keeping you fuller for longer.

The tomatoes and vegetables add towards your 5-a-day count. Leftovers can be frozen. Make sure you defrost thoroughly before reheating. If you don’t have enough lentils you could swap them for other pulses instead, just follow the packet instructions before cooking and adding into the soup.

Ingredients Low-calorie cooking spray

1 Onion, peeled and finely chopped

2 Garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

2cm Piece root ginger, peeled and finely grated

2 Celery sticks, finely chopped

1 Large potato, peeled and cut into 1.5cm dice

1 Large carrot, peeled and cut into 1.5cm dice

600ml Boiling hot vegetable stock

1 tbsp Mild curry powder

125g Dried red lentils, rinsed and drained

600ml Passata

A handful of chopped fresh coriander, to garnish

Method Spray a large saucepan with low calorie cooking spray and place over a high heat. Add the onion, garlic, ginger, celery, potato and carrot and stir-fry for 1-2 minutes.

Add the remaining ingredients and bring to the boil. Cover and simmer gently for 15-20 minutes or until the lentils are cooked. Season well and serve sprinkled with coriander. Recipe courtesy of Slimming World

Top tip for making Slimming World’s tomato, lentil and vegetable soup Double the quantities of this recipe and bulk freeze the leftovers to save you time!

