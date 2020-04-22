We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Slimming World steamed ginger salmon with rainbow will bring a burst of real colour to your cooking.

Using fresh ingredients, you can make this Slimming World recipe for steamed ginger salmon with rainbow salsa. It’s a great one to go for if you’re looking for a light dinner or lunch, as the fish is steamed so no frying or heavy ingredients are needed.

As well as being rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, B-vitamins and a good source of potassium, salmon is also packed full of protein so it will certainly keep you fuller for longer. And with the addition of the colourful rainbow salsa, you definitely won’t be lacking in any vitamins or minerals with this recipe for Slimming World steamed ginger salmon with rainbow salsa.

An exciting way to liven up your weekly meal plans, Slimming World recipes are often loaded with nutrients as well as being quick and easy to make. Looking for more ideas? Check out this recipe for spaghetti Bolognese.

Ingredients For the salmon:

2.5cm piece fresh root ginger, peeled and finely grated

Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lime

1 tbsp Thai fish sauce (nam pla)

4 skinless and boneless salmon fillets

For the rainbow salsa:

¼ small cucumber, peeled if you like, deseeded and finely diced

2 tomatoes, deseeded and finely diced (skin them first if you want)

½ small yellow pepper, deseeded and finely diced

1 small red onion, finely chopped

½ small ripe but firm papaya, peeled, seeded and finely diced

1 medium-hot red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

1½ tbsp lime juice

2 tbsp roughly chopped fresh coriander, plus sprigs to garnish

Method Mix the ginger, lime zest and juice and fish sauce together in a shallow dish. Add the salmon fillets, turn them once or twice and season very lightly with a little salt.

Put all the ingredients for the rainbow salsa in a bowl, add salt to taste and set aside so the delicious flavours can mingle together.

Lay a piece of non-stick baking paper in a steamer and put the salmon fillets on top. Cover and steam for 5 minutes or until just cooked through. (If you don’t have a steamer, see tip on page 8 or cook in an oven preheated to 180°C/fan 160°C/gas 4 for 10 minutes.)

Lift the fish on to plates, spoon over some of the salsa and garnish with coriander sprigs to serve.

Top tip for making Slimming World steamed ginger salmon with rainbow salsa If you don’t have a steamer, place a wide, shallow trivet of some kind (eg an upturned heatproof saucer) in a wide, deep saucepan or a deep-sided, lidded frying pan. Pour a depth of 2.5cm of water into the pan, bring to the boil and reduce to a simmer. Put the food to be steamed on a heatproof plate or shallow dish and place on the trivet. Cover with a tight-fitting lid and steam.

