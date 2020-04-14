We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A recipe for spiced red lentil soup from Slimming World is just what we all need right now - wholesome and comforting.

This recipe for spiced red lentil soup from Slimming World is one of our go-to lunch recipes when we’re in a bit of a hurry. Easy to make with just the ingredients in your store cupboard like lentils, chopped tomatoes and vegetable stock, it’s ideal if you’re looking for a quick option.

Or you could make this Slimming World spiced red lentil soup as a filling starter at a dinner party. It would go perfectly with a lighter meal like this one for steamed ginger salmon with rainbow salsa, also from Slimming World.

If you’re after more great recipes from Slimming World, we also recommend this one for a beef and aubergine bake – ideal if you’re looking for something filling to replace your Sunday lunch meal.

Ingredients For the soup:

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 carrot, peeled and finely chopped

½ tsp dried chilli flakes

2 tsp panch phoran spice mix (see tip)

1.5 litres boiling vegetable stock

2 tsp paprika, plus extra to serve

1 tbsp tomato purée

200g dried red lentils

200g can chopped tomatoes

Juice of ½ small lemon

A small pack fresh coriander, roughly chopped, a few sprigs reserved to garnish

For the spiced yogurt:

6 tbsp fat-free natural Greek yogurt

A pinch of turmeric

1 small garlic clove, crushed

Method Put the onion, carrot, chilli, panch phoran spices, 3 tbsp stock and some seasoning into a large non-stick pan over a low heat. Cover and cook for 5 minutes. Uncover the pan and stir in the paprika and tomato purée, followed by the rest of the stock, the lentils and the tomatoes. Bring to a simmer, cover and cook for 20 minutes or until the lentils are soft.

Meanwhile, mix the spiced yogurt ingredients in a small bowl and add salt to taste. Set aside.

Pour half of the soup into a large bowl and blend until smooth with a stick blender (or use a food processor). Bring back to the boil and stir in the lemon juice and most of the coriander.

Ladle into mugs or bowls and add dollops of spiced yogurt. Sprinkle with the extra paprika and garnish with coriander sprigs to serve.

Top tip for making Slimming World spiced red lentil soup You can buy panch phoran ready-mixed in some supermarkets and Indian grocers, or you can mix equal quantities of the seeds yourself – you’ll need about 1/3 tsp each of cumin, fennel, nigella, black mustard and fenugreek. Alternatively, just use cumin seeds

