The spiced yogurt marinade gives these luscious lamb skewers a sensational flavour. It’s traditional way to pack in loads of flavour while also tenderising the lamb for the tastiest results. This recipe serves them with refreshing kachumber salad too as the perfect accompaniment. This is best made at the last minute so the vegetables retain their bite to give the dish a really nice contrast in textures.
Ingredients
- For the curry:
- 200g fat-free natural yogurt
- 6 tbsp tomato purée
- 4 tbsp tandoori curry powder
- 1cm piece fresh root ginger, peeled and finely grated
- 1 tsp hot chilli powder
- 2 tsp sea salt
- 3 tbsp lemon juice
- 1kg lean lamb leg steaks, visible fat removed, cut into large chunks
- Lettuce leaves, to serve
- Roughly chopped fresh coriander, to serve
- Lime wedges, to serve
- For the kachumber salad:
- 1 small red onion, finely chopped
- ½ cucumber, finely chopped
- 4 tomatoes, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp fresh coriander, roughly chopped
- 1 deseeded and finely chopped red chilli
- Juice of 2 large limes
Method
Put the yogurt, tomato purée, curry powder, ginger, chilli powder, sea salt and lemon juice in a large non-reactive dish (glass, ceramic or plastic) and mix well. Add the lamb chunks and rub in the marinade to coat well. Cover and marinate in the fridge for 4-5 hours or overnight if possible, so that the meat can absorb all the fabulous flavours in the marinade.
Preheat your oven to 220°C/fan 200°C/gas 7 and line a baking tray with non-stick baking paper. Thread the lamb chunks on to 12 metal skewers, place on the baking tray and roast for about 10-15 minutes or until cooked to your liking.
To make the kachumber, mix all the ingredients in a large bowl. Season to taste and stir well then cover and leave to stand at room temperature for 10-15 minutes so that the flavours have time to mingle together.
Arrange the lettuce leaves on plates and top with the skewers. Scatter coriander over the skewers and serve hot with lime wedges and kachumber.