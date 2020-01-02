Put the yogurt, tomato purée, curry powder, ginger, chilli powder, sea salt and lemon juice in a large non-reactive dish (glass, ceramic or plastic) and mix well. Add the lamb chunks and rub in the marinade to coat well. Cover and marinate in the fridge for 4-5 hours or overnight if possible, so that the meat can absorb all the fabulous flavours in the marinade.

Preheat your oven to 220°C/fan 200°C/gas 7 and line a baking tray with non-stick baking paper. Thread the lamb chunks on to 12 metal skewers, place on the baking tray and roast for about 10-15 minutes or until cooked to your liking.

To make the kachumber, mix all the ingredients in a large bowl. Season to taste and stir well then cover and leave to stand at room temperature for 10-15 minutes so that the flavours have time to mingle together.