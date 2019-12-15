This Thai dish is better than any takeaway. Whip this Red Fish Curry up for yourself instead of ordering in. It' packed full of delicious traditional Thai spices.

This aromatic and tasty Slimming World Thai Red Fish Curry is ready in no time, making it the perfect midweek dinner. And because it can be made in one pan, it saves on the washing-up too! Use tiger prawns or scallops instead of white fish if you prefer. Serve with rice or noodles, and a side of homemade naan bread. Delicious!

Check out the rest of our delicious Slimming World meals here.

Ingredients 2 level tbsp Thai red curry paste

2 tbsp tomato purée

700ml fish stock

100ml light coconut milk

200g sugar snap peas, trimmed

600g skinless white fish fillets, cut into bite-sized pieces

200g cherry tomatoes, left whole

A small handful of chopped fresh coriander

Juice of 1 lime, plus extra wedges to serve

Method Place the curry paste in a large saucepan and add the tomato purée, stock and coconut milk. Bring to the boil and simmer, uncovered, for 8 minutes.

Add the sugar snap peas and cook for 5 minutes. Add the fish pieces and cherry tomatoes and cook gently for 5 minutes until the fish is cooked through.

Remove from the heat and stir in the coriander and lime juice.

Serve with lime wedges – this curry is great with jasmine rice and Asian greens.