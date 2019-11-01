A delicious mix of spices - ground ginger, paprika, allspice (to name a few) - elevate this Slimming World aromatic lamb bake to flavour heaven!

Slimming World’s aromatic lamb bake is one of those perfect recipes that requires very little effort – just bang it into the oven and get on with whatever else you were doing. Since lamb is so succulent, you can afford to use very lean (and healthier) pieces and it won’t get dry at all – it will just become infused with all the flavours of your sauce. We recommend serving with couscous and courgette, but really you can serve with any carb and vegetable combination – so get creative!

Check out the rest of our delicious Slimming World meals here.

Ingredients 800g lean lamb leg steaks

2 onions

400g can chickpeas

400g can chopped tomatoes

3 garlic cloves

2tsp paprika

2tsp ground ginger

1 tsp ground coriander

1tsp ground cumin

1tsp turmeric

½tsp ground allspice

½tsp cayenne pepper

A pinch of saffron

A cinnamon stick

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C, Gas 6.

Place 800g lean lamb leg steaks (all visible fat removed), 2 peeled and chopped onions, 3 peeled and crushed garlic cloves, 2tsp paprika, 2tsp ground ginger, 1 tsp ground coriander, 1tsp ground cumin, 1tsp turmeric, ½tsp ground allspice, ½tsp cayenne pepper, a pinch of saffron and a cinnamon stick into a baking dish.

Stir in 400g can chopped tomatoes, 3 large peeled, chopped carrots, 8 dried apricots and 300ml lamb stock, and stir everything together.

Cover and cook for 1 hour. Uncover and return to the oven for another 35-40 mins.

Serve hot with couscous and baby courgettes.

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week