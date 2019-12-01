This cauliflower cheese soup takes one of the nation's favourite dishes and turns it into a hearty, warming soup.

For people who have been trying to eat healthy for a while, soup is one of those things that can make you want to scream. Why does it have to be so watery? Why is it tasteless? Why can’t it feel like fun?! Well, we’re here to tell you it doesn’t have to be that way, because Slimming this Slimming World cauliflower cheese soup turned one of the most delicious things of all time into soup!

Now you can enjoy the flavour of cauliflower cheese, guilt free. Best of all, it’s super easy to make, and contains just six ingredients. We think this one will be a family favourite for some time…

Check out the rest of our delicious Slimming World meals here.

Ingredients Low calorie cooking spray

One chopped onion

Smoked paprika

Cauliflower florets

200ml vegetable stock

2-3 extra light cheese triangles

Method Spray a large sauce pan with low calorie cooking spray and add chopped onion and smoked paprika and cook for 5 minutes.

Add cauliflower florets, around 200ml vegetable stock and simmer for 15 minutes until the cauliflower is just tender.

Stir in 2-3 extra light cheese triangles and blend until smooth. Season and serve.