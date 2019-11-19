A vibrant and tasty recipe that will have you going back for seconds. Tasty and low-calorie - a carb lovers heaven!

Brighten up your day with Slimming World’s chicken and pepper pasta recipe that is both delicious and colourful! Sweet peppers, delicious onion and chicken are flavoured with garlic and rosemary to make this mix – perfect with pasta. Better still – it’s very low effort and can be left to simmer while you do other things!

Why not try out this delicious recipe tonight and surprise the whole family? They’re bound to be impressed. Batch cook and you will be set up for the week. And if you liked that Slimming World recipe there are many more where it came from. Who said slimming couldn’t be simple? Not us, that’s for sure.

Ingredients 4 chicken breasts

3 peppers

1 red onion

2 cloves of garlic

1 sprig of rosemary

Vegetable stock

400g chopped tomatoes

Method Spray a large non-stick frying pan with low-calorie cooking spray and place over a medium heat.

Fry 1 peeled, chopped red onion, 3 deseeded and chopped peppers, 2 peeled and crushed garlic cloves and 1 sprig of rosemary leaves for 4-5 mins until softened.

Pour in 300ml boiling vegetable stock and a 400g can chopped tomatoes.

Season, bring to the boil and simmer for 30 mins. add 4 shredded, cooked, skinless and boneless chicken breasts to the pepper sauce for the last 5 mins to heat through. Serve hot with your favourite pasta shapes.