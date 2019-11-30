This Slimming World chilli and cauliflower rice is easy to make, but healthy and satisfying to eat - the perfect mid-week supper that will please the whole family!

We love this tasty Slimming World’s chilli and cauliflower rice recipe which uses flavours of cinnamon, cumin and paprika to make a delicious, warming meal. You may have heard about cauliflower rice, it’s the low carb rice alternative that tricks your body into thinking it’s eating carbs – but actually it isn’t!

Cauliflower rice is trending at the moment so follow this easy recipe and you will be able to make this filling alternative to pasta and rice in no time. For an easy family supper that can be made ahead of time, just freeze the chilli, and make the cauliflower rice when you need it!

Ingredients 1 finely chopped onion

3 finely chopped garlic cloves

1-2 tsp paprika

1 tsp ground cinnamon

2 tsp ground cumin

500g lean mince beef (5% fat or less)

400g of chopped tomatoes

2 chopped red peppers

400g red kidney beans in chilli sauce

2 cauliflowers broken into florets

Chopped cucumber, red onion and tomato

Method Place a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat and stir fry 1 finely chopped onion and 3 finely chopped garlic cloves for 1-2 minutes.

Add 1-2 tsp paprika, 1 tsp ground cinnamon, 2 tsp ground cumin and 500g lean mince beef (5% fat or less) and cook for another 5-6 minutes.

Add 400g can chopped tomatoes and 2 chopped red peppers. Bring to the boil, season and cook on a low heat for 20-25 minutes.

Add 400g can red kidney beans in chilli sauce and return to the heat for another 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, break 2 cauliflowers into florets and whizz in a food processor or grate.

Then pop into a microwaveable dish, cover with cling film, cook for 3 minutes and fluff up with a fork.

Serve the chilli with the cauliflower rice and a chunky salad of chopped cucumber, red onion and tomato.

