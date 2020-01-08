This Slimming World chilli with rice recipe is so simple to make and tastes delicious too.

This Slimming World chilli with rice recipe is made simply with chopped tomatoes, beef mince and mixed herbs and would works wonders as the base of spag Bol too. The Slimming World chilli takes around 1hr and 30 mins to prepare and cook. Serving 4 people, this recipe is the perfect mid-week meal the whole family can enjoy together. Any leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days.

Make sure you reheat the chilli thoroughly before serving, and be especially careful with the rice. How about swapping the rice for potato wedges, tortilla wraps or even tortilla chips. Love cooking with mince? We’ve got loads of delicious mince recipes right here.

Ingredients Low-calorie cooking spray

1 Large onion, finely chopped

500g Extra-lean minced beef

400g Can chopped tomatoes

250g Passata

1 Beef stock cube

1 tsp Dried mixed herbs

1 Red pepper, deseeded and roughly chopped

250g Closed-cap mushrooms, quartered

2 Garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 Green chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

½ tsp Ground Allspice

1 tsp Ground cumin

1 tsp Hot smoked paprika

1.15kg Essential mince sauce

410g Can red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

350g Boiled, dried long-grain rice, to serve

A small handful of fresh coriander, roughly chopped, to serve

150g Fat-free natural yogurt, sprinkled with smoked paprika, to serve

For the salsa:

2 Tomatoes, deseeded and finely chopped

1 Red onion, finely chopped

A small handful of fresh coriander, roughly chopped

Method First make the mince sauce. Spray a non-stick medium-sized frying pan with low-calorie cooking spray and place over a lot heat. Add the onion and cook for 5 minutes, or until softened, stirring occasionally. Add the minced beef and turn the heat up to medium. Cook for 5 minutes, or until browned all over, stirring and breaking up any lumps. Stir in the tomatoes and passata, then crumble in the stock cube. Add the herbs, season and mix well. Cover and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Spray another non-stick medium-sized frying pan with low-calorie cooking spray and place over a low heat. Add the pepper and mushrooms and stir-fry for 4-5 minutes. Add the garlic and chilli and stir-fry for a further 2 minutes. Add the Allspice, cumin and paprika, stir-fry for 1 minute, then mix in the mince sauce and kidney beans. Cover and simmer gently for 20 minutes until piping hot, stirring occasionally.

Meanwhile, put the salsa ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Cook the rice according to the packet instructions, drain and stir in the coriander. Divide the chilli and rice between 4 shallow bowls. Top with a spoonful of the yogurt and a little salsa and serve. Recipe courtesy of Slimming World

Top tip for making Slimming World chilli with rice You could swap the minced beef in this recipe for Quorn for a veggie version

