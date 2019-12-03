The classic creamy bacon pasta dish from Slimming World is a joy to eat and so easy to make.

Sometimes all you need in life is a big bowl of pasta. But when trying to be healthier, this is something you should often avoid. Not to worry because Slimming World’s creamy mushroom and broad bean carbonara takes one of the most delicious meals on earth and gives it a slightly healthier twist.

By removing most of the fat from the bacon, and adding mushrooms and broad beans for extra goodness, this dish stays on the right side of indulgent, whilst also tasting fantastic. Instead of heavy cream, this carbonara uses a mix of traditional egg yolks and quark to give it the creamy texture it needs.

Take a look at these other Slimming World recipes if you are in need of some healthier food inspiration.

Ingredients 500g dried spaghetti or other long pasta

250g broad beans, podded

Low calorie cooking spray

8 back bacon rashers, visible fat removed, roughly chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

250g chestnut mushrooms, sliced

3 large egg yolks*

100g quark

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method Cook the pasta according to the packet instructions, adding the broad beans for the last 2 minutes of the cooking time. Drain, reserving a few tablespoons of the cooking water.

Meanwhile, spray a non-stick frying pan with low calorie cooking spray and place over a high heat. Add the bacon and cook for 3-4 minutes, then add the garlic and mushrooms and cook for another 4 minutes.

In a small bowl, whisk the egg yolks and quark with some seasoning.

Add the bacon mixture to the drained pasta and stir through. Stir in the egg and quark mixture, adding 2-3 tablespoons of the reserved cooking water to loosen the sauce a little if necessary. The residual heat will cook the eggs just enough to thicken the sauce.

This is best served hot and is delicious with a mixed salad.