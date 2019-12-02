Trending:

Slimming World’s curried lentil burgers recipe

Slimming World Slimming World
  • Dairy-free
  • Healthy
  • Low-fat
  • Slimming World
  • Vegetarian

serves:

4

Skill:

easy

Cost:

cheap

Spice:

mild

5-a-day:

3

Prep:

10 min

Cooking:

10 min

If you are trying to be good swap your mince burgers for this tasty veggie recipe from Slimming World.

If you’re on a vegetarian diet you’re going to love these quick and easy Slimming World’s curried lentil burgers.  Veggies don’t have to miss out on burger night – and meat eaters will be dying to tuck in too. This recipe makes 4 burgers and takes about 20 mins in total. Serve with couscous, crunchy salad and dips.

Check out the rest of our delicious Slimming World meals here.

Ingredients

  • 1 chopped onion
  • Fresh coriander
  • 400g canned green lentils
  • 1 tbsp mild curry powder
  • Salt and pepper to season
  • 110g grated carrot
  • 110g Quorn mince
  • 1 beaten egg
  • Low calorie cooking spray
  • Plain couscous
  • Cherry tomatoes
  • Cucumber
  • Fat-free vinaigrette

Method

  • In a food processor, blend 1 chopped onion, some fresh coriander, 400g canned green lentils (drained and rinsed), 1 tbsp mild curry powder and salt and pepper.

  • Add 110g grated carrot and 110g Quorn mince and mix well to combine.

  • Make into eight small burgers and brush with beaten egg on each side before frying in a pan sprayed with low calorie cooking spray.

  • Serve with cooked plain couscous and a salad of halved cherry tomatoes and chopped cucumber drizzled with fat-free vinaigrette.

