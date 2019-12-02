If you are trying to be good swap your mince burgers for this tasty veggie recipe from Slimming World.

If you’re on a vegetarian diet you’re going to love these quick and easy Slimming World’s curried lentil burgers. Veggies don’t have to miss out on burger night – and meat eaters will be dying to tuck in too. This recipe makes 4 burgers and takes about 20 mins in total. Serve with couscous, crunchy salad and dips.

Ingredients 1 chopped onion

Fresh coriander

400g canned green lentils

1 tbsp mild curry powder

Salt and pepper to season

110g grated carrot

110g Quorn mince

1 beaten egg

Low calorie cooking spray

Plain couscous

Cherry tomatoes

Cucumber

Fat-free vinaigrette

Method In a food processor, blend 1 chopped onion, some fresh coriander, 400g canned green lentils (drained and rinsed), 1 tbsp mild curry powder and salt and pepper.

Add 110g grated carrot and 110g Quorn mince and mix well to combine.

Make into eight small burgers and brush with beaten egg on each side before frying in a pan sprayed with low calorie cooking spray.

Serve with cooked plain couscous and a salad of halved cherry tomatoes and chopped cucumber drizzled with fat-free vinaigrette.