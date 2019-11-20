Slimming World's diet cola chicken recipe is simply delicious, made with tender pieces of chicken and served with plenty of fresh vegetables for a lighter option.

This mouth-watering Slimming World‘s diet cola chicken recipe is ready in under an hour and serves 4 people. The diet cola adds a sweet flavour and sticky texture along with the soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce and passata. This delicious Slimming World chicken recipe only takes 40 mins to make and is well worth the wait. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. Reheat thoroughly before serving again and make sure the chicken is piping hot. Serve with mashed potatoes or Slimming World chips for a homely weekday evening dinner.

Ingredients Low calorie cooking spray

4 Skinless and boneless chicken breasts, cut into chunks

1 Red pepper, cut into chunks

1 Yellow pepper, cut into chunks

1 Green pepper, cut into chunks

1 Onion, finely chopped

330ml Can diet cola

200ml Boiling chicken stock

120g Passata with onions and garlic

4 tbsp Tomato purée

2 Garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp Dark soy sauce

1 tsp Dried mixed herbs

200g Sugar snap peas

1kg floury potatoes, peeled and cut into small chunks

2-3 tbsp fat-free natural fromage frais

Method Spray a wide non-stick frying pan with low calorie cooking spray and place over a high heat. Add the chicken, peppers and onion and stir-fry for 5 minutes or until lightly browned.

Add the diet cola, stock, passata, tomato purée, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce and dried mixed herbs and stir well. Bring to the boil, cover, reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for 12-15 minutes.

Stir in the sugar snap peas and turn the heat to medium-high. Cook for another 10-15 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and the veg is tender.

Meanwhile, cook the potatoes in a saucepan of boiling water over a high heat for 15 minutes or until tender. Drain the potatoes well, return them to the pan with the fromage frais, season well and mash until smooth and serve hot. Recipe courtesy of Slimming World

Top tip for making Slimming World’s diet cola chicken If you're a vegetarian swap the chicken for Quorn or tofu pieces instead - just cook for less time according to packet instructions.