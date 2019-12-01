Grilling your burger and choosing extra lean mince and bacon is the key to making these Slimming World double bacon burgers so much healthier than ones from a fast food store!

With a few key swaps, Slimming World’s double bacon burger has turned your favourite fast food into a delicious, nutritious meal the whole family can enjoy. Removing the fat from the bacon, using natural fromage frais, and accompanying with Slimming World fries mean these burgers are still as tasty as ever – but quite a bit healthier.

Make the beef patties ahead of time, then keep in the fridge or freezer and assemble your burgers when you want them for easy meal prep.

Ingredients 1 small onion, finely chopped

500g extra-lean beef mince

Small handful of finely chopped fresh parsley

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

8 lean bacon rashers, visible fat removed

1 level tbsp. extra-light mayonnaise

2 tbsp fat free natural fromage frais

4 x 60g wholemeal rolls, halved (and toasted if you like)

A few lettuce leaves

¼ cucumber, thinly sliced

1 tomato, thinly sliced

1 onion, sliced into thin rings

Method Place the onion, beef and parsley in a large bowl. Season and mix well with your hands until combined. Divide the mixture into eight equal portions and form each into a burger. Place the burgers on a plate lined with baking parchment, cover and chill for 30 minutes.

When you’re ready to cook, preheat the grill to high. Heat a large non-stick frying pan over a high heat then gently press the burgers into the pan – you may need to cook them in two batches. Cook for 1 minute then turn and cook for a further minute to seal. Reduce the heat to medium and cook for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently until cooked through.

Meanwhile, grill the bacon for 3-4 minutes on each side or until cooked to your liking.

Remove the burgers and the bacon from the heat and drain on kitchen paper.

Mix the mayonnaise and fromage frais together and spread on both halves of the rolls. Fill with the lettuce, cucumber, tomato, onion, burgers and bacon.

Serve hot with chips (Slimming World style) and plenty of salad.

