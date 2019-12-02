This single serving portion of egg and chips is super, tasty diet food! Perfect for a weekend breakfast treat.

This savoury Slimming World’s eggy chip bake make a tasty starter or a light brunch just served with hot buttered toast. They’re really nutritious as they’re packed with protein and iron. Double up on the ingredients and serve up this tasty treat for the whole family as a weekend breakfast. We reckon the kids will love them as much as you do.

Ingredients 1 large baking potato, peeled and cut into wedges

Low calorie cooking spray

Large pinch of paprika

String of cherry tomatoes on the vine

Salt

2 eggs

200g can baked beans in tomato sauce

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6. Cook the potato wedges in lightly salted boiling water over a high heat for 6-7 minutes then drain well and tip on to a non-stick baking tray.

Spray the wedges with low calorie cooking spray and toss with the paprika. Add the cherry tomatoes and cook in the oven for 25 minutes or until the potatoes start to crisp up.

Season with salt, make some space and break the eggs on to the tray. Return the tray to the oven and bake for 5 minutes or until the eggs are set to your liking.

Meanwhile, heat the baked beans in a pan over a low heat.

Serve the eggs, chips and tomatoes with the baked beans and tomato ketchup, if you like.

