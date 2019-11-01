This bright and flavourful pasta dish is perfect for carb lovers who want to stay healthy!

Slimming World’s hake and rigatoni pasta is the kind of dish you maybe wouldn’t think to make – but once you do it’s sure to become a firm family favourite! Hake is often under-appreciated, losing out to its more popular friend cod, but in this dish – it is the perfect base for the delicious tomatoey garlicky flavours of this sauce.

If you’re cooking for children, this is a great way to broaden their palettes, while still keeping it easy – and very tasty!

As with many of the Slimming World recipes – you can make the sauce ahead, freeze, and just quickly boil up some rigatoni pasta on the night you want to eat it.

Ingredients Low calorie cooking spray

250g cubes of skinless hake fillets

Dried rigatoni pasta

2 finely chopped garlic cloves

100g chopped tomatoes

200g passata with onions and garlic

Dried red chilli flakes

1 tsp dried oregano

1 chopped yellow pepper

Rocket

Method Spray a large non-stick frying pan with low calorie cooking spray.

Add 2 finely chopped garlic cloves, the chopped tomatoes, passata with onions and garlic, chopped yellow pepper, a pinch of dried red chilli flakes and the dried oregano and bring to the boil.

Reduce the heat and add the cubes of skinless hake fillets, then simmer for 2-3 minutes until the fish is cooked through and season well.

Serve with cooked dried rigatoni pasta.

