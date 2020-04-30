We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Slimming World's lamb tagine recipe is a guilt-free treat to enjoy at the weekend. This mouth-watering tagine dish is made with tender lamb and packed with flavour, made with plenty of veggies and a chilli sauce.

This Slimming World lamb tagine recipe serves 4 people and takes approximately 1hr and 15 mins to make. Don’t let that put you off though, it’s well worth the wait! Tagines are stews that take their name from the traditional Moroccan earthenware pots they’re cooked in, though they’ll taste just as great made in a casserole dish. Tagine’s are eaten all over the world in many different cultures. They’re united by the slow cooking method which allows for cheaper cuts of meat to be used and makes the dish super tasty. Though usually made with meat, they can also be made vegetarian.

Ingredients Low-calorie cooking spray

1 Onion, finely chopped

1 tbsp Ground cumin

2 tsp Ground cinnamon

1 tsp Turmeric

2 tsp Coriander

1 tsp Dried red chilli flakes

500g Lean lamb leg steaks, visible fat removed, cut into bite-sized pieces

400g Can chopped tomatoes

2 tbsp Tomato purée

2 tsp Sweetener

4 Carrots, peeled and cut into chunks

2 Courgettes, halved lengthways and sliced

Small handful finely chopped fresh coriander, to garnish

Method Spray a non-stick casserole pan with low-calorie cooking spray and place over a high heat. Add the onion, spices and lamb and stir-fry for 5-6 minutes.

Add the tomatoes, tomato purée and sweetener and bring to the boil.

Reduce the heat to low then cover and simmer for 35-40 minutes or until the meat is tender.

Stir in the carrots and courgettes and cook for a further 15 minutes or until the vegetables are tender. Season to taste, scatter over the coriander and serve hot. Recipe courtesy of Slimming World

Top tip for making Slimming World’s lamb tagine This tagine is best served hot. If you have any leftovers, keep in an airtight container for up to 2 days and reheat thoroughly before serving.

