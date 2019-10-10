These flavoursome Mexican chilli chicken cups by Slimming World are really simple to make and ideal if you fancy something different for dinner. The chicken mixture is spiced with cumin, paprika and red chillies. Serve your cups with rice or quinoa. This recipe makes 4 cups and takes around 15 mins to prepare and cook. These delicious chilli chicken cups are ideal for using up leftover chicken from your Sunday roast dinner. Whether you serve these cups are a hearty lunch or light dinner, we’re sure your friends and family will love them. How about adding potato wedges to the mix?

Ingredients low calorie cooking spray

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 red onion, halved and thinly sliced

1 large red pepper, deseeded and thinly sliced

1 red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

1tsp ground cumin

1tsp paprika

4tbsp canned chopped tomatoes

4tbsp tomato purée

4 cooked skinless and boneless chicken breasts, diced

small handful chopped fresh flatleaf parsley, to garnish

8 large iceberg lettuce leaves

lime wedges, to serve

Method Heat a large non-stick frying pan and spray with low calorie cooking spray.

Add the garlic, onion, red pepper, chilli, cumin, paprika, chopped tomatoes, tomato purée and chicken and stir-fry for 6 minutes or until the mixture is hot and the vegetables are just tender. Season well and scatter over the parsley.

Spoon the chicken mixture into the lettuce leaves, fold them over to enclose the filling and serve with lime wedges and boiled rice.

Top tip for making Slimming World’s Mexican chilli chicken cups You can lower the spice factor by removing the red chillies.

