The variety of fresh fish in this rich and satisfying ocean pie from Slimming World make it a healthy winner that all the family will love.

Slimming World’s ocean pie is the ultimate comfort food. An easy fish pie is the perfect warming mid-week meal for the whole family, especially when it’s as quick to make as this. It’s also delicious and nutritious. If you’re serving for kids and want to sneak some more veggies into the their diets why not add carrots, butternut squash or sweet potato to the mash topping.

Ingredients 1kg potatoes, peeled and chopped

2 heaped tbsp quark

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Low calorie cooking spray

2 leeks, roughly chopped

350ml fish stock

300g skinless salmon fillet, cut into bite-sized pieces

300g skinless haddock fillet, cut into bite-sized pieces

200g cooked and peeled prawns

Small handful of roughly chopped fresh parsley

2 level tsp cornflour

Method Cook the potatoes in lightly salted boiling water for 12-15 minutes or until tender and drain well. Mash the potatoes, mix in the quark and season well. Cover and set aside.

Meanwhile, spray a non-stick frying pan with low calorie cooking spray and fry the leeks over a low heat for 15 minutes or until softened. Preheat the oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.

Pour the stock in a saucepan and bring to a simmer. Add the salmon and haddock and cook over a low heat for 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the fish to a large, shallow ovenproof dish. Add the prawns and parsley to the fish and gently mix together.

Strain the fish stock into a clean pan and place over a high heat. Mix the cornflour with 1 tablespoon of cold water and add to the stock. Bring to the boil, reduce the heat to low and cook for 2 minutes. Add the leeks and pour the stock mixture over the fish. Gently mix everything together and season with the salt and pepper.

Top the fish with the mashed potatoes, smooth down with a fork and bake for 20-25 minutes or until nicely browned. Divide the pie between the plates and serve with your favourite vegetables.