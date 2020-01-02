Slimming World’s pear and rhubarb crumble is a delicious guilt-free dessert that can be rustled up in no time. The perfect Sunday treat that can be enjoyed with a naughty drizzle of custard. This pud can be cooked in just 30 minutes which makes it a rather speedy dessert.

Ingredients 2lb/908g rhubarb, cut into 2in/5cm pieces

11oz/312g pears, peeled, cored and sliced

Juice of 1 orange, plus 1 tsp finely grated zest

6 tbsp artificial sweetener

1 tsp ground cinnamon

For the topping:

1oz/28g low-fat spread

2 tbsp artificial sweetener

2oz/57g plain flour

Method Preheat your oven to 180C/350F/Gas 4. Place the rhubarb in a medium-size pie or glass dish. Add the pear slices, orange juice and zest, and toss together to combine. Sprinkle over the sweetener and cinnamon, and cook in the oven for 10-12 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the topping by placing the low-fat spread, sweetener and flour in a bowl. and rubbing together with your fingertips until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.

Remove the fruit from the oven. Sprinkle over the topping and cook for a further 10-12 minutes or until lightly golden. Allow to cool slightly before serving – its tastes great with a dollop of low-fat, ready-made custard), served warm or cold.

Top tip for making Slimming World’s pear and rhubarb crumble Leftovers? Pop them in a bowl and cover with clingfilm. Store in the fridge for up to 2 days.

